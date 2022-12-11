PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

We at PAXsims welcome our new AI chat overlords

4 Comments Posted by on 11/12/2022

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI, currently free online. It is able to hold surprisingly realistic conversations or write accurate (or accurate-sounding) material in a matter of seconds in response to a plain-language query or set of instructions.

Here it is apparently channeling Stephen Downes-Martin:

Those of you in defence and security institutions who have yet to endorse diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming could certainly benefit from help from ChatGPT’s AI-generated commitment to principles:

Chat GPT can also be used to quickly write plausible game injects. Here are a few examples that might be useful in a asymmetric warfare game, a geopolitical crisis game, and a defence acquisition game respectively:

  1. Stephen Downes-Martin 11/12/2022 at 12:11 pm

    ChatGPT’s answer to the wargaming question is good. It covers the main deception channels. A minor complaint is that the fourth sentence (starting “Additionally…” ) is redundant given the final clause of the preceding sentence. However that fourth sentence speaks to motive so it is close to a conclusion. The last sentence is virtue signalling fluff … A clever move by chat gpt to pretend it is not a graduate of the SDM School of Puppet Mastery?

  2. Timothy Smith 11/12/2022 at 9:56 am

    The objective being an improvement in the quality of editorial commentary? As in ‘desperate times call for desperate measures’…?

  3. Tracy Johnson 11/12/2022 at 8:01 am

    Another use for the AI would be to take my place in Zoom meetings!

  4. Tracy Johnson 11/12/2022 at 8:00 am

    While I almost certain Stephen Downes-Martin originally came from the U.K., I also think he converted to U.S. citizenship at some point and would have been mindful to use the Mirriam Webster spelling of “defense” for his American audience. Not the King’s English. I could be wrong since he has his own druthers. This would be a telltale sign this this was a deep fake and not him.

