MORS wargaming scholarship

24/10/2022

The Military Operations Research Society has established a scholarship programme that will allow one successful recipient to participate in their annual wargaming certificate course for free. Applicants must be currently enrolled in an accredited (graduate or undergraduate) academic program.

To apply, send the following information to Elizabeth Marriott (liz.marriott@mors.org).

  • Name
  • Current academic institution
  • GPA
  • Reason for wanting to take the class
  • Resume/CV (optional)

