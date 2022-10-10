Concordia University: Wargame design speakers series on the Taiwan and Ukraine conflicts

The Concordia University political science students’ Strategic and Diplomatic Society and the Canadian Centre for Strategic Studies welcome you to their speaker series on the subject of Wargame Design of the Taiwan and Ukraine Conflicts. We have invited the leading simulation designers of the last sixty years, many of whose commercial wargames have anticipated and predicted the outcomes of wars. Their biographies are at the bottom.

Time: 19:00-22:00 Eastern Standard Time

OCT 13 Frank Chadwick

OCT 20 Charles Kamps

OCT 27 John Prados

NOV 3 Mark Herman

NOV 10 Joseph Miranda

NOV 17 David Isby

Format: The special series comprises a 30-minute presentation, followed by a 30 minute questions and answers, a 15 minute break, followed by an hour and 45 minute interactive workshop where the speakers will engage in a free form consideration of simulating important aspects of contemporary conflicts. Contact: Prof Julian Spencer-Churchill, julian.spencer-churchill@concordia.ca

Biographies

Frank Chadwick

Frank Chadwick has designed historical and contemporary military simulations professionally for almost fifty years–designing over seventy published military simulations in that time.He has authored nineteen history articles in various periodicals, over 250 military history columns, and fourteen military history and game books, of which the Desert Shield Fact Book reached number one on the New York Times best seller list. In the last ten years he has written eight science fiction novels (most of them published by Baen Books). He is currently working on a trilogy of historical novels set in the ancient Persian Empire, a series of five large boardgames covering the European Theater of Operations in World War Two for GMT Games (Frank Chadwick’s ETO), and a freelance project on the Russo-Ukrainian War. He also teaches military history and creative writing at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Illinois, and serves on their Advisory Council. Developer of some of the most sophisticated culturally and doctrinally sensitive simulations, including Suez ’73 Battle for the Chinese Farm, the Third World War series, the tactical Assault series, and the exceptionally researched detailed simulations of Beda Fomm, which included General O’Connor as a living source. Mr. Chadwick has demonstrated the ability to unpack the sources of performance in Suez ’73, in the complex interplay between technology, terrain, training, vehicle recovery, and artillery doctrine. The Assault series demonstrates the interaction of modern combined arms operations intersecting with national doctrinal effects, including the role of engineers. The Third World War series demonstrates the effects of a multi-front campaign built on a non-equilibriated alliance trade-off system.

Charles Kamps

Professor Charles T. Kamps served as a US Army Armor officer, and later as a US Navy Surface Warfare Officer, ending his military career on the OPNAV Staff at the Pentagon. As a program manager and senior analyst for the defense consulting firm of Braddock, Dunn, and McDonald, he worked classified projects for the CIA, DIA, Army ITAC, and the DOD Office of Net Assessment. Professor Kamps was the longest serving faculty member of the USAF Air Command & Staff College (Maxwell AFB) retiring in 2018. He is the author of the History of the Vietnam War, and co-author of Armies of NATO’s Central Front (with David Isby), and over thirty defense articles, including two for the Chinese edition of Air & Space Power Journal. Professor Kamps designed a number of classified wargames for the US government, and eight wargames for the commercial market. As the main designer of the Central Front Series, he produced a detailed system involving operational-level combat during the Cold War period. His Central Command and Nordkapp games extended Cold War combat into the peripheral regions of US/Soviet conflict.

John Prados

John Prados is an analyst of national security based in Washington, DC. Prados holds a Ph.D. from Columbia University in Political Science (International Relations, 1981) and focuses on presidential power, international relations, intelligence and military affairs. He is a senior fellow and project director with the National Security Archive at George Washington University. Prados heads the Archive’s documentation projects for the CIA and for Vietnam, and assists with the Archive’s projects on Afghanistan and Iraq. His most recent book is The Ghosts of Langley: Inside the CIA’s Heart of Darkness (The New Press). Before that were Storm Over Leyte: The Philippine Invasion and the Destruction of the Japanese Navy (NAL/Caliber) and Safe for Democracy: The Secret Wars of the CIA Ivan R. Dee Publisher). In paperback are The Family Jewels: The CIA, Secrecy, and Presidential Power (University of Texas Press), The US Special Forces: What Everyone Needs to Know (Oxford University Press), Islands of Destiny: The Solomons Campaign and the Eclipse of the Rising Sun (NAL/Penguin), and Vietnam: The History of an Unwinnable War, 1945-1975 (University Presses of Kansas). A current e-book is “A Streetcar Named Pleiku” (nowandthenreader.com). Other notable works include How the Cold War Ended: Debating and Doing History (Potomac), The Family Jewels, Presidents’ Secret Wars (originally William Morrow), Keepers of the Keys (also William Morrow), Hoodwinked (New Press), and The Lost Crusader (Oxford University Press). Other books include The Blood Road: The Ho Chi Minh Trail and the Vietnam War (John Wiley & Sons), The Hidden History of the Vietnam War (Ivan R. Dee Publisher), Normandy Crucible: The Decisive Battle That Shaped World War II in Europe (NAL/Caliber), and In Country: Remembering the Vietnam War (Rowman & Littlefield).

Prados is author of thirty-two books in all, with titles on national security, the American presidency, intelligence, diplomatic and military history, including Vietnam, the Soviet Union, and World War II. Pathbreaking at the time were his history of the National Security Council, Keepers of the Keys; while The Soviet Estimate: U.S. Intelligence and Soviet Strategic Forces became a key resource for understanding Soviet military power. Some of his works have appeared in British editions or been translated into French, Chinese, or Vietnamese.

Unwinnable War is a winner of the Henry Adams Prize in American History. In addition the works Vietnam: Unwinnable War, Keepers of the Keys and Combined Fleet Decoded were each nominated by their publishers for the Pulitzer Prize. Other awarded works include Combined Fleet Decoded, which won the book award of the New York Military Affairs Symposium and was a “notable naval book of the year” for the U.S. Naval Institute; The Soviet Estimate which received the book prize of the Consortium for the Study of Intelligence; and Valley of Decision, also a “notable naval book of the year” for the U.S. Naval Institute. Prados has chapters in thirty-three other books, and entries in six reference works. More are forthcoming. He is the Author of the Year for Naval History magazine for 2021. All this is in addition to his extensive work on simulations and boardgames, including such classic titles as Third Reich. He is an award-winning designer of board strategy games for many publishers.

Prados has written books and many papers and articles on the CIA, including Safe for Democracy. Works on Vietnam include The Hidden History of the Vietnam War, a volume examining the lack of “perfect strategies” for the United States in that conflict; The Blood Road, a book reframing the war through the lens of the Ho Chi Minh Trail; Valley of Decision, a detailed history of the siege of Khe Sanh (Houghton Mifflin), written with veteran Ray Stubbe; Inside the Pentagon Papers (Harper & Row), a study of this controversial Department of Defense war review (University Press of Kansas), written and edited with Margaret Pratt-Porter; Operation Vulture, a diplomatic-military history of Dien Bien Phu; and In Country, an anthology of combat writing from the Vietnam war.

Among edited works are Hoodwinked: The Documents That Reveal How Bush Sold Us a War; The White House Tapes: Eavesdropping on the Presidents (written and edited book and CD collection); America Responds to Terrorism; and In Country, an anthology of combat writing from the Vietnam war.

Prados has served as historical consultant to RGoldfilms, originators of the Oscar-nominated history documentary The Most Dangerous Man in America (2009), to Carl Colby Films for The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby (2011), and to WGBH Television for their production of The American Experience: Spy in the Sky (2003).

His papers have appeared in the journals Intelligence and National Security, Journal of American History, Diplomatic History, Political Science Quarterly, and the Journal of East-West Studies. His “Electronic Briefing Books” on important subjects of Iraq, intelligence, and Vietnam war history can be found on the National Security Archive website, www.nsarchiv.org. He has authored dozens of feature articles for MHQ. His pieces have appeared widely, including in Vanity Fair, The Washington Post Outlook, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, the Boston Globe, The VVA Veteran, the American Legion Magazine, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Naval History, The American Prospect, Scientific American, Against the Odds, Strategy & Tactics and elsewhere. Internet articles have appeared atNeimanWatchdog.com, FP.org, Foreign Policy in Focus, SHAFR.org, History News Network, Tompaine.com, TNR.com, American Prospect Online, and elsewhere. His book reviews have also appeared widely. A variety of Prados commentaries and other materials are available on his website, www.johnprados.com.

Mark Herman

Mark Herman is one of the most prolific wargame designers, particularly at the operational theatre level, the strategic level, and the level of political grand-strategy and diplomacy. His Gulf Strike anticipated the U.S. and allied strategy in 1991 Operation Desert Storm. His Pacific War set the standard for realistic models of the Pacific War. Other innovative designs have included Aegean Strike, Flashpoint Golan, and Churchill, and Versailles.

Joseph Miranda

Mr. Joseph Miranda produced the first China-Taiwan confrontation simulation in 2002, which modelled the impact of cyberwarfare and infowar that affects national allegiances and political resilience, what is today called cognitive warfare. He is a former U.S. Army officer who has taught unconventional warfare topics at the JFK Special Warfare Center, and more recently has developed courses in terrorism and Middle Eastern conflict for Chapman University. He has been a featured speaker at the USAF Connections simulations conference, the Military Operations Research Society, and the Origins national wargaming convention. Joseph Miranda is the editor of Strategy & Tactics magazine and has designed over 250 published wargames.[1] Miranda has also worked for various computer game design firms including HPS Simulations and Hexagon Interactive.

David Isby

David C. Isby is a Washington-based attorney and defense consultant. A special correspondent for Jane’s Intelligence Review, he has contributed to many military and aviation publications and written extensively on the Russian armed forces. He lives in Washington D.C. David C. Isby is a prolific wargame designer, in particular of Air War, Mukden, and Invasion: Sicily, as well as having published a book Wargame Design (Strategy & Tactics Press).

