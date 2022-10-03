PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Connections North save the date: 9 June 2023

3 Comments Posted by on 03/10/2022

The Connections North 2023 professional (war)gaming conference will be held in Ottawa on Friday, 9 June. Further details will be shared on PAXsims when available.

Our venue in 2023 will be the Canadian War Museum—which also plans to launch a wargaming exhibit that same month.

conferences ,

3 responses to “Connections North save the date: 9 June 2023

  1. Andrew Burtch 03/10/2022 at 4:51 pm

    Hi all, great that Connections is coming to the War Museum next year. The War Games exhibition (draft title) looks at the historic interconnections of war, games, and play, and encompasses examples of how game techniques/technologies have influenced professional wargaming, as well as how wartime conditions and concerns have shaped popular games. We hope the exhibition will have a little something for everyone. As the show shapes up further this fall, I hope to contribute a fuller post to PaxSims about what folks can expect/see/do.

  2. Rex Brynen 03/10/2022 at 4:36 pm

    The exhibit is something the Museum has been working on for a couple of years—I’m not sure what is being included. The launch was delayed by COVID.

  3. Carl Paradis 03/10/2022 at 1:32 pm

    Wow, GREAT! I’ll certainly attend. What will the Wargame exhibit be all about, is any help needed?

    Carl

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: