MORS: Gaming emergency response to disease course

The Military Operations Research Society will be offering a three day online course on “gaming emergency response to disease” on 27-29 September 2022, featuring Roger Mason, Ed McGrady, and Pete Pellegrino.

In this three-day course we will focus on the application of professional games to the problems associated with disease response and will cover pandemic response games, both national and international. The objective throughout the course will be to identify unique or challenging aspects involved in designing games involving disease response.

Day 1:

  • ​Introduction: The Problem of Disease Response
  • Game Design Fundamentals
  • Ways to Apply Games to Disease Response
  • Basic Biology and Epidemiology in Games

Day 2:

  • ​Strategic, Operational, and Tactical Game Examples
  • PANDEMIC TEMPEST
  • Exercise: Nature or Nurture
  • Matrix Games
  • Exercise: Building a Disease Response Game

Day 3:

  • ​Emergency Response Process
  • Disease and Emergency Response
  • Emergency Response Games
  • Exercise: Building Emergency Response Games
  • Exercise: Practicum and Discussion

More information and registration at the link above.

