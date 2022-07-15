MORS: Gaming emergency response to disease course

The Military Operations Research Society will be offering a three day online course on “gaming emergency response to disease” on 27-29 September 2022, featuring Roger Mason, Ed McGrady, and Pete Pellegrino.

In this three-day course we will focus on the application of professional games to the problems associated with disease response and will cover pandemic response games, both national and international. The objective throughout the course will be to identify unique or challenging aspects involved in designing games involving disease response.

Day 1: ​Introduction: The Problem of Disease Response

Game Design Fundamentals

Ways to Apply Games to Disease Response

Basic Biology and Epidemiology in Games Day 2: ​Strategic, Operational, and Tactical Game Examples

PANDEMIC TEMPEST

Exercise: Nature or Nurture

Matrix Games

Exercise: Building a Disease Response Game Day 3: ​Emergency Response Process

Disease and Emergency Response

Emergency Response Games

Exercise: Building Emergency Response Games

Exercise: Practicum and Discussion

More information and registration at the link above.