PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

War, Memory & Games in the Romance-Speaking World

Leave a comment Posted by on 05/07/2022

A workshop on War, Memory & Games in the Romance-Speaking World will take place on 14-15 July, organized by Dr. Daniela Kuschel (University of Mannheim). Speakers will include Dr. Phil Sabin. Contact the organizer to attend virtually.

conferences

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: