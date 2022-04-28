Wargaming positions

National Defense University is currently seeking a Wargaming Fellow and an Assistant Wargaming Fellow to “Supports and manages the research, design, development, planning, and execution of national security focused experiential learning initiatives (including national-level education exercises and simulations, conferences, symposia, and workshops) conducted by the Center for Applied Strategic Learning.” Both positions require US citizenship and obtaining a Secret clearance, and the deadline for applications is May 16. Additional details at the links above.

SAIC is currently seeking several candidates to support the USINDOPACOM K. Mark Takai Pacific Warfighting Center on Oahu, Hawaii. All require a Secret clearance, and most require the ability to obtain a Top Secret or TS/SCI.

h/t GUWS Newsletter