PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Aimpoint: (War)game analyst wanted

2 Comments Posted by on 14/04/2022

Aimpoint Research, a global strategic intelligence firm specializing in agri-food, is looking for a(war)game analyst:

Aimpoint Research® leverages military-style wargaming techniques to disrupt our clients’ daily thinking patterns and explore complex issues across a wide range of topics within the agri-food value chain. Our team regularly collaborates with C-Suite industry leaders to anticipate challenges, take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace, and ensure that they have the tools needed to understand issues beyond the headlines. With customized intelligence reporting and our roster of industry experts, we deliver challenging and innovative experiences that provide our clients with competitive advantage.

As a Wargame Analyst you will work within a multi-functional team to design, develop, execute, and report on wargames which include, but are not limited to, table-top exercises, manual simulations, and other serious games normally executed in-person. Aimpoint Wargames may be stand-alone events or embedded within a larger portfolio of client-focused research efforts.

The position requires at least one of the following:

  • 1-3 years practical experience developing analytical wargames within the Department of Defense or a widely recognized defense contractor or think tank
  • Successfully completed a college-level wargaming design course
  • Successfully completed an industry standard wargaming or gamification certification at the Journeyman level or higher

This position is in Columbus, Ohio. Further details here.

job opportunities/positions vacant

2 responses to “Aimpoint: (War)game analyst wanted

  1. Rex Brynen 14/04/2022 at 11:43 am

    Yes, I think they have in mind the MORS certification. There are also very, very few college-level wargaming courses.

  2. brtrain 14/04/2022 at 11:40 am

    “Successfully completed an industry standard wargaming or gamification certification at the Journeyman level or higher.”
    Are there such things?
    I guess so, e.g. the MORS certificate but they cannot be common… and what defines a Journeyman level?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: