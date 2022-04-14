Aimpoint: (War)game analyst wanted

Aimpoint Research, a global strategic intelligence firm specializing in agri-food, is looking for a(war)game analyst:

Aimpoint Research® leverages military-style wargaming techniques to disrupt our clients’ daily thinking patterns and explore complex issues across a wide range of topics within the agri-food value chain. Our team regularly collaborates with C-Suite industry leaders to anticipate challenges, take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace, and ensure that they have the tools needed to understand issues beyond the headlines. With customized intelligence reporting and our roster of industry experts, we deliver challenging and innovative experiences that provide our clients with competitive advantage.

As a Wargame Analyst you will work within a multi-functional team to design, develop, execute, and report on wargames which include, but are not limited to, table-top exercises, manual simulations, and other serious games normally executed in-person. Aimpoint Wargames may be stand-alone events or embedded within a larger portfolio of client-focused research efforts.