Sally Davis wins UK MoD award for work on diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming

Posted by on 31/03/2022

Everyone at PAXsims is extremely pleased to report that Sally Davis has won yet another award for her work in promoting diversity and inclusion within the UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and professional wargaming more broadly, this time from the Chief Scientific Adviser of the UK Ministry of Defence.

We’re reliably informed, too, that Derby House Principles pins were in evidence in MoD Main Building during the event!

