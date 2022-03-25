PAXsims

16th NATO Operations Research and Analysis conference

Posted by on 25/03/2022

The 16th annual NATO Operations Research and Analysis (OR&A) conference will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 18-19 October 2022. The event will be both in-person and partly hybrid.

This year’s conference theme is “OR&A: New ideas, old realities”. The theme reflects the long-standing practice of Operations Research and Analysis in Defence, tackling ongoing challenges faced by the Alliance and looks to the future to bring new methods to old challenges or well-established methods on future challenges. The PC is particularly interested in content relevant to NATO’s warfare development imperatives1: Cognitive Superiority; Layered Resilience; Influence and Power Projection; Integrated Multi-Domain Defence; and Cross-Domain Command.

Interested candidates are invited to submit an abstract (between 150 to 250 words) for consideration no later than 31 March 2022. Candidates are asked to carefully adhere to the abstract instructions and use the abstract submission tool located on the STO Event website.

Abstracts are due by March 31. More information is available at the link above.

