Simulation & Gaming (April 2022)

The latest edition of Simulation & Gaming 53, 2 (April 2022) is now available.

Editorial

  • Diversity Games 
    • Marlies P. Schijven and Toshiko Kikkawa

Articles

  • The Serious Game and Integrated Simulator for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Training in Nursing Students 
    • Ayla Demirtas, Tulay Basak, Gul Sahin, and Murat Çagatay Sonkaya
  • Virtual Reality Instructional Design in Orthopedic Physical Therapy Education: A Mixed-Methods Usability Test 
    • Aaron J. Hartstein, Margaret Verkuyl, Kory Zimney, Jean Yockey, and Patti Berg-Poppe
  • Modern Technologies and Gamification in Historical Education 
    • Marina Moseikina, Saken Toktamysov, and Svetlana Danshina

Research Articles

  • To Triumph or to Socialize? The Role of Gaming Motivations in Multiplayer Online Battle Arena Gameplay Preferences 
    • Justin W. Bonny and Lisa M. Castaneda
  • Fast Serious Analogue Games in Planning: The Role of Non-Player Participants 
    • Micael Sousa, António Pais Antunes, Nuno Pinto, and Nelson Zagalo
  • Fostering Students’ Understanding in Mangrove Ecosystem: A Case Study Using the Mangrove Survivor Board Game 
    • Lalipat Gitgeatpong and Watcharee Ketpichainarong
