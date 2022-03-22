Connections UK at DSET 2022

In conjunction with UK Fight Club, Connections UK is supporting the UK MOD’s Defence Simulation, Education and Training (DSET) conference in June 2022. The conference runs from 7 – 10 June, but the day featuring Connections UK is Wednesday 8 June. This will be face-to-face at Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, UK, and akin to a Games Fair at a Connections UK. The purpose is explained below:

Wargaming is recognised as a valuable tool for commanders, leaders and managers, both within and outside the Ministry of Defence. The Connections professional wargaming community, through hands-on gameplay, will demonstrate to DSET attendees the utility of manual simulation as a complementary approach to computer simulation (which will be demonstrated by UK Fight Club). The aim is to do this by hands-on “learning by doing”, so direct participation is strongly encouraged.

The wargames shown by Connections UK will demonstrate manual simulation approaches that encompass all domains: air, land, maritime, cyber and space, plus the logistics and ‘jointery’ necessary to glue these together. The following registration options are available:

Military, Academia, Government Wargaming Only. Free access on Wednesday 8 June. (Click Register and scroll down to Military, Academia, Government Wargaming Only Standard Access FREE Access to Wargaming in person & Virtual – Wednesday 8 June.)

on Wednesday 8 June. (Click Register and scroll down to Military, Academia, Government Wargaming Only Standard Access FREE Access to Wargaming in person & Virtual – Wednesday 8 June.) U25’s Connections Members. Free virtual only ticket . (Click Register and scroll down to U25’s Connections Members – Free Virtual Only Ticket.)

. (Click Register and scroll down to U25’s Connections Members – Free Virtual Only Ticket.) Wargaming Access Only Ticket – £115. For all others. (Click Register and scroll down to Private Wargaming Access Only Ticket £115.00 Access to Wargaming in Person & Virtual – Wednesday 8 June Only.)

You can find out more details on the DSET conference at https://dset.co.uk/