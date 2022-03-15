PAXsims

CNAS: Research assistant wanted

15/03/2022

The Center for a New American Security (CNAS) is seeking to hire a Research Assistant to support its Defense Program. Candidates with project management, event management, and scheduling experience, along with an interest in defense strategy and wargaming are strongly encouraged to apply.

Additional details can be found here.

job opportunities/positions vacant

