Russian Logistics for the Invasion of Ukraine

PAXsims is devoted to peace, conflict, humanitarian, and development simulations and serious games for education, training, and policy analysis.
Realizing one can bog an enemy down down by disrupting their logistics supply — and where and how to do so — is obviously valuable. But, using mathematical terminology, while necessary it is insufficient. One must think through by wargaming what the enemy will then do, especially if pulling back is not feasible from their domestic politics perspective. We have seen Russian aggression towards civilians in Syria — bombing civilian residential areas, hospitals, schools — so it’s a short step to wargaming/simulating them doing so in Ukraine after one has wargamed/simulated disrupting their logistics. At which point anyone wargaming — ahead of the war — has to ask “how and where will Russia attempt to bludgeon and terrorize the civilian population, and what preparatory actions do we take now to limit the effect?”
And so Peter Perla’s “cycle of research” comes into play and calls for a continuous sequence of simulations, games, planning sessions, all informed by subject matter expertise about the possible future and intel about the current situation.
Several years ago Phil Sabin asked me to work with one of his students who was doing a project to analyze the German logistics network that supported their invasion of Russia. One of the results of that work is a case study and simulation (AKA wargame) that models the supply chain that supported German Army Group Center in its drive on Moscow in 1941 – https://www.scmglobe.com/battle-smolensk-1941-invasion-russia/.
We used logistics information from Martin Van Creveld’s book, Supplying War, Chapter 5, “Russian Roulette”. This simulation shows quite clearly it was all about trying to get supplies far enough and soon enough to keep the blitzkrieg campaign going. Blitzkrieg was a great tactic, but it was logistics intensive in a way never seen before. Because the Germans did not have the logistics capacity to sustain blitzkrieg tactics, those tactics stalled and their strategy based on those tactics failed. As is now happening in Ukraine.
For logistics enthusiasts the “Sustainability of the Soviet Army in Battle” was produced by UK’s Soviet Studies Research Centre, a single source of how the Soviets planned sustainment. It took me a while to find and process, but this is a clean complete PDF that is text-searchable. Warning, it’s 734 pages and 27Mb (smallest I could compress it). Here’s the link on PAXSIMS:
Click to access sustainability-of-the-soviet-army-in-battle.pdf
By the way, the – very timely, it turns out – new logistics hobby boardgame by Poland’s Phalanx Games, 1941: Race to Moscow, has just come out, and trying to get the right supplies up far enough and soon enough is indeed the crux of the game. It is strange for a designer like myself to be spending so much time on someone else’s game.
Here is its BoardGameGeek link: https://boardgamegeek.com/image/5056350/1941-race-moscow (I have a lengthy review there.)
As to modeling atrocities and the consequences in simulations, for my Ardennes/Battle of the Bulge games I have the Waffen-SS I have the Waffen-SS Ruthlessness and Consequential GI Rage rule.
For any one turn, the Germans can increase the combat odds of any attacks by a 1-odds-column shift, being ruthless, but in every turn after that any German attack containing an SS or parachute unit is dropped by a shift. (The parachute troops scrupulously observed the laws of war, but they wore camouflage battle smocks like the SS and were often mistaken for them, despite their different helmets.)
Even I have succumbed to the temptation to be ruthless … thinking everything depended on my attacks in the turn in question .. and have then suffered the GI Rage consequences and lost.
US analysts accurately predicted Russian forces would target civilians after they got bogged down. But I agree, please leave the propaganda out, thanks.
The point of mentioning the Russian response to getting bogged down is to emphasize the value of wargaming what they might do *IF* they got bogged down, thus providing some planning time for Ukraine. Nothing to do with propaganda, everything to do with wargaming.
We finally had to start “massacring civilians” in our firebombings and then atom bombings, to end that terrible war.
And we started targeting civilians in Serbia – hitting its TV station and then a train – to end that war … which we forced on them with Appendix B of the Rambouillet Treaty.
As to the Russians intentionally massacring civilians now, that is hard to judge at this moment with all the propaganda being thrown around.
We’ve always called incidental innocent civilian dead “collateral damage” and we have run up quite a body count.
Let’s save the propaganda here, shall we?