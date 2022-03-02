McGill gaming update 2022

This current Winter 2022 term I am again teaching my POLI 452 (conflict simulation) undergradute course at McGill University, for what is the now the fifth year. The course examines not only wargaming, but also the design of serious games about other kinds of social and political conflict too. Last year I had to teach it online, because of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. This year teaching has been largely in person this term, although the first few weeks were online due to the Omicron wave of the pandemic and many of the related activities are still virtual.

The course is full again this year, with 38 students registered. It is a very diverse and dedicated group. Some are keen gamers, but most registered because of their interest in conflict and conflict resolution. A majority of the class (64%) are women.

As you’ll see from the syllabus, the course consists of lectures, “game labs” (where we meet in smaller groups to discuss student projects), and an array of additional activities that earn “simulation activity credits”. The primary course texts are Philip Sabin’s Simulating War, and the UK Ministry of Defence Wargaming Handbook, supplemented by other readings and videos.

I don’t run games in class time. Rather, students are expected to earn “simulation activity credits” by attending a variety of games, guest speakers, outside conferences, and other activities, or by playing certain games at home and submitting a review. We started off the term with the zombie apocalypse—a very unserious miniatures game of post-apocalyptic survival played via Zoom, adapted to a serious purpose. Teams of students were given a fictional amount of money to “buy” weapons, equipment and training before the game. They then did their very best to survive the undead hordes. After this, they discussed how the game outcomes might lead them to revise their initial purchases.

In other words, it was used as a fun introduction to acquisitions and force development wargaming, in which a game is used to explore how defence investments might be made and what the consequences might be of acquiring different capabilities.

So far this term I have also run several other games:

1812: Invasion of Canada (an easy to learn, easy to play strategic wargame using area movement)

Battle for Moscow (designed as an introduction to classic hex-and-chit/CRT wargaming)

The Hunters (a solo game of German WWII submarine warfare, used to illustrate how historical capabilities and tactics are built into charts and tables)

Nijmegen Assault (an umpired, “three map” wargame of the 82nd Airborne landings during Operation Market Garden during WWII, designed and run by Jim Wallman of Stone Paper Scissors)

AFTERSHOCK: A Humanitarian Crisis Game (a semi-cooperative game of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief).

This weekend we will also be playing The Village, a Discord-based negotiation and political influence game about a fictional United Nations peacekeeping operation, also designed and run by Jim Wallman. In this case, POLI 452 students will be acting as the Control team for my POLI 450 (Peacebuilding) course. I also plan to offer ISIS Crisis (a matrix game) in a few weeks, and a few others.

There are several mid-term quizzes for the course and a final exam. However, the single largest graded component is their game design project, developed in a team of 3-4 students. There are eleven such projects this year, all but one of them manual games:

Ukraine War. This project was proposed before the current Russian invasion, and has proven very timely for obvious reasons. It will address regular military operations, the role of protest and insurgency (especially as Russia occupies the country), and the role of diplomacy and external support.

Insurgency in Cabo Delgado. This will examine the current Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique, which has left hundreds dead.

Seven Sino States, examining the “Warring States” period (c. 475 to 221 BCE) in ancient China .

Siege. This is a cooperative game about critical incident response. The game addresses hostage negotiation, tactical operations, and overall incident command, with different players responsible for each.

Finding Refuge. In this game of forced displacement, players will be individuals and families seeking safety during the Syrian civil war, whether as refugees or internally displaced persons.

The Camp is another game about refugees, but in this case focussing on the challenges of refugee camp management.

The Blitz: A Mother’s Perspective. Unlike the others, this is not a manual boardgame, but rather a digital narrative choice (“choose your own adventure”) game. It will explore how lived experiences during the WWII London Blitz were affected by class, gender, and other factors.

On the Ground Journalism will explore the challenges of journalism in a war zone.

Pandemic Prevention looks at national readiness and response to a major infectious disease outbreak.

Environmental Frontline explores environmental protest and natiural resource exploitation, inspired by the ongoing Fairy Creek old growth forest logging protests in British Columbia.

Water You Doing? is another environmental game, in this case looking at the “tragedy of the commons” dynamics in a fictional case of several lakeside towns that must balance economic development with environmental consequences.

In addition to submitting a completed game at the end of the term, students will also be submitting a development diary detailing background research, the design process, playtesting, and the revisions made.

An interim progress report is due next week. When the course is over and the projects are submitted in April, I’ll post additional details on what they’ve all accomplished.