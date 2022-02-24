PAXsims

GAP – Gaming for Peace

24/02/2022

The GAP Project aims to develop “new training curricula for enhancing the preparedness and skills of personnel for conflict prevention and peace keeping missions especially in high risk countries contributes to more efficient and effective conflict prevention and peace keeping missions.” As part of this, it has developed a prototype peacekeeping game, playable via MacOS, iOS, or Windows

The GAP game and learning material available for use at no cost until May 2022.

