Connections North Day 2 preview

The Connections North 2022 professional (war)gaming conference is now just over a week away. We’ve already provided an overview of what is in store for Day 1 (February 19), so let’s now have a look at Day 2 (February 20).

We will be starting off with a panel on coopération dans le jeu sérieux, chaired by Tom Fisher (Imaginetic). Here we will look at how to forge closer cooperation between anglophone and francophone serious game designers around the world. The session will be bilingual. Our presenters will be Louis-Martin Guay (Université de Montréal), Benjamin Williams-Rambaud (Université Clermont Auvergne), and Patrick Ruestchmann (Serious Games Network-France).

Next, Brian Train will be chairing a session on influence gaming. How do we game social, political, and diplomatic influence in an age of digital communications and social media? What models and approaches have been developed to address this central feature of politics, politics, and conflict? Discussing this will be Sean Havel, who played a key role in recent influence wargaming at Defence Research and Development Canada, together Graham Longley-Brown (LBS), and Jim Wallman (Stone Paper Scissors)—both of whom have been part of a larger Dstl project examining the topic.

Our third session of the day is a bit of an experiment, a mix of semi-serious wargaming vignettes and improvisational comedy modelled after a well-known British and American television show. Whose Game is it Anyway? will feature Stephen Downes-Martin (US Naval War College), Ben Taylor (DRDC), Jim Wallman (Stone Paper Scissor), Yuna Wong (IDA), with yours truly (Rex Brynen, McGill University) acting as the host. Have ideas for “Scenes from a Hat,” “Let’s Make a Date,” or “Party Tricks”? Email me!

As is always the case, our final session of the conference will provide an opportunity for both a hot-wash of this year’s programme as well as an opportunity to be Looking Ahead. What should we be doing in the coming year? What might we do for Connections North 2023? Brianna Proceviat (Canadian Joint Warfare Centre) and Madeline Johnson (Global Affairs Canada) will be co-chairing and facilitating the session, and Stefanie Game (Imaginetic) will be telling everyone a little about the Connections: Next Gen conference on March 12-13.

The full programme can be found here, and conference registration is via Eventbrite.