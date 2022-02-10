Connections North Day 1 preview

With the Connections North professional (war)gaming conference fast approaching on February 19-20, so we thought we would give you all a preview of what is to come.

On February 19 we will be starting off with our usual Canada gaming update panels, designed give conference participants a sense of who has been doing what in wargaming, policy gaming, and serious gaming across Canada. Tony Chainho will discuss the work of the wargaming team at the Canadian Joint Warfare Centre, Robert Engen will bring us up to date on gaming at Canadian Forces College, and Murray Dixson will review wargaming at Defence Research and Development Canada. After that, Mia Consalvo (Concordia University) and Neil Randall (University of Waterloo) will both be offering perspectives on the state of game studies and serious gaming research across Canada, Philippe Beaulieu-Brossard will tell us about the work of the Archipelago of Design, and I’ll be talking about gaming at McGill University, including my conflict simulation design course.

Our next major topic will be Gaming Coalitions: Beyond Generic Blue. In many conflicts one (or more) of the participants may be an alliance or coalition. At a first approximation, we can design games in which coalition forces can behave as if they were from a single national military force. Traditionally these are called BLUE or RED. On further examination, coalitions are much more complicated than that, but how do we represent multi-national coalition forces in games? We will hear thoughts on this challenge from David Redpath (CJWC), who promises us he’ll be controversial; Jim Wallman (Stone Paper Scissors): Tom Mouat (UK Defence Academy); and Wayne Buck and Aaron Beam (NATO ACT).

Our final Day 1 session on Institutional Uptake will focus on the the value and use of gaming from the perspective of sponsors, clients, and senior policy-makers. Our presenters will be MGen Bill Seymour (Canadian Joint Operations Command) and Martin Roy (Global Affairs Canada). The session will be chaired by Stephen “Three Witches of Wargaming” Downes-Martin (US Naval War College).

The Connections North conference programme has been designed again this year to not only promote the use of wargaming, policy gaming, and other serious gaming across Canada, but also to highlight the particular issues and challenges faced by (war)gamers in smaller defence and policy communities. Not everyone, after all, has the resources or global engagement of the United States. We hope, therefore, to see colleagues from small- and medium-sized countries there to share their own perspectives. There will be plenty of time for informal discussion during the half hour breaks (and breakout rooms) between panels

You’ll find the latest version of the programme, including bios for all the speakers, here. Registration is free, via Eventbrite.

Also, stay tuned for our forthcoming summary of Day 2 events!