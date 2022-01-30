We Are Coming Nineveh! in the pipeline

For those who have been asking—yes, we are getting closer to the publication of We Are Coming, Nineveh!, the tactical-operational game of the 2017 liberation of West Mosul from Daesh (ISIS) control by the Iraqi security forces and their Coalition allies. The game is designed by Juliette Le Ménahèze and Harrison Brewer, with support from Brian Train and myself.

WACN is being published by Nuts! Publishing, and you can see some of the final art and components on their website.

There’s also a video in which I discuss the game design:

You’ll find several previous posts discussing the design process here at PAXsims.