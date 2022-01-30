PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

We Are Coming Nineveh! in the pipeline

Leave a comment Posted by on 30/01/2022

For those who have been asking—yes, we are getting closer to the publication of We Are Coming, Nineveh!, the tactical-operational game of the 2017 liberation of West Mosul from Daesh (ISIS) control by the Iraqi security forces and their Coalition allies. The game is designed by Juliette Le Ménahèze and Harrison Brewer, with support from Brian Train and myself.

WACN is being published by Nuts! Publishing, and you can see some of the final art and components on their website.

There’s also a video in which I discuss the game design:

You’ll find several previous posts discussing the design process here at PAXsims.

forthcoming games and simulations

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: