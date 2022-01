Mouat on matrix games

The Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS) has many interesting online speakers, but we thought we would would flag one forthcoming talk in particular: Major Tom Mouat (Defence Academy of the UK, co-designer of the Matrix Game Construction Kit, and PAXsims associate editor) on matrix games.

The presentation is on February 1 (1200-1400 EST) and registration is via Eventbrite.

In addition to the various games he has shared at PAXsims, Tom’s matrix games webpage can be found here.