Business wargaming positions

PA Consulting is currently looking for a Business Wargaming Managing Consultant and a Business Wargaming Consultant.

Within the Complex Systems capability, our Business Wargaming sub-capability develops and provides business leaders with experiential initiatives that enable them to explore, test or practice the future impact of different strategic approaches on their organisation in varying scenarios. The new sub-capability is one of PA’s important growth areas for 2021 and beyond and our diverse team of strategic systems thinking and social science practitioners help individuals and organisations make more informed decisions which is becoming more critical in this volatile, uncertain and complex environment.

We are growing our Business Wargaming team and are looking for talented people with an outcome-focused mindset and a proven professional track record to join us at all levels. You will be given the opportunity to help develop and take our world-class expertise in disciplines such as strategic systems thinking, business wargaming, scenario planning and analysis to help our clients address the challenges that keep them awake at night.

As a consultant, you will also have the opportunity to work on diverse projects across different industries including Health and Life Sciences, Transport, Defence and Security, Public Services, Energy and Utilities and Consumer and Manufacturing. We are sure that this provides a rare opportunity to build unrivalled expertise and experience.