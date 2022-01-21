by Stefanie Game

Registration for Connections Next Gen is now open! The Conference will be held over Zoom on March 12-13 (Saturday-Sunday), starting at 14:00 GMT.

Imaginetic and members of the UK Civil Service have teamed up to show how realistic scenario simulations can be useful in any field, for any profession. This is a chance to see how serious gaming can not only help them in any future career, but can also be their future career.

Stefanie Game Abi Coskun Charlie Hepton

This event not only provides a networking platform where organizations can discuss prospects with young future game designers and players, but also serves as a fresh take on the next generation’s perspective of serious gaming for industry veterans.

The Conference will include:

Hands-on Introductions to Serious Gaming

A Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DEI) Platform

Networking Opportunities

Speakers include:

Sally Davis, DSTL

Madeline Johnson, Global Affairs Canada

Sebastian Bae, Centre for Security Studies

Major Tom Mouat, DSTL

Jim Wallman, Stone Paper Scissor

Tom Fisher, CEO Imaginetic

Dr. Rex Brynen, McGill

Register for free, or by donation, here!

Please share this exciting opportunity with your networks of new graduates, young professionals and the next generation of interested gamers.

Email us with any questions: info@connectionsnextgen.org

