‘Data for Wargaming’ roundtable

The SISO Simulation and Wargaming Study Group invites you to participate in an open roundtable discussion regarding the challenges related to data used in professional wargaming.

January 19, 2022 11:00am – 1:00pm (Eastern US Time)

From this roundtable, we plan to schedule a later forum, where two or three of the top challenges are discussed in detail.

Professional wargaming both requires and produces a great amount of data, and in many cases, there are challenges that are specific to wargaming. We are looking for participants to share a short (5-10 minute) description of the problems they have with either acquiring or using wargaming data – this can be either a challenge or a clever solution. The possible topics that this could include are listed (but not limited to) those below.

Possible Topics Include:

Scenario Data

Data for Adjudication

Capturing Data during a game

Representing data in a wargame?

Turning AAR data into a Narrative

Security classification issues with Data Sources

Validation issues with Data Sources

MetaData

Interoperability

https://tinyurl.com/bddyfuce