Teaching and Learning Conference at APSA 2022

The American Political Science Association will hold its annual conference in Montreal on 15-18 September 2022. As part of that, the annual APSA Teaching and Learning Conference (TLC) will meet on September 17.

There will be four tracks to the TLC this year:

Civic Engagement Education

Simulations & Games

Technology and Innovative Pedagogy in the Classroom

Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Classroom

The deadline to submit abstracts is January 18. More information on the TLC (and the larger APSA annual conference) can be found here.