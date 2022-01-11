PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Teaching and Learning Conference at APSA 2022

Leave a comment Posted by on 11/01/2022

The American Political Science Association will hold its annual conference in Montreal on 15-18 September 2022. As part of that, the annual APSA Teaching and Learning Conference (TLC) will meet on September 17.

There will be four tracks to the TLC this year:

  • Civic Engagement Education 
  • Simulations & Games 
  • Technology and Innovative Pedagogy in the Classroom 
  • Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Classroom 

The deadline to submit abstracts is January 18. More information on the TLC (and the larger APSA annual conference) can be found here.

conferences

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: