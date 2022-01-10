Connections North 2022 registration open

Registration is now open for the Connections North 2022 professional (war)gaming conference, to be held online on February 19-20 (Saturday-Sunday).

CONNECTIONS NORTH is an annual conference devoted to conflict simulation, wargaming, and other serious games. It is intended for national security professionals, policymakers, researchers, educators, game designers, university students, and others interested in the field of wargaming and other serious games.

Themes to be addressed this year include:

Canada gaming update (two sessions)

Gaming coalitions: beyond “generic Blue”

Institutional uptake of serious games

Promotion de la coopération dans le jeu sérieux

Influence gaming

Whose game is it anyway?

Looking ahead

Registration for the conference is required, but is free.

Please share this announcement within your networks.

Connections North is a sponsor of the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming.