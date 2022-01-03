PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

 2022 NATO Field School and Simulation Program

Posted by on 03/01/2022

The 2022 NATO Field School and Simulation Programme, organized by Simon Fraser University’s Department of Political Science in collaboration with the NATO Defense College in Rome and Canada’s Joint Delegation to NATO, is accepting applications.

This programme is intended for current undergraduate and graduate students. Applicants must be 19 years of age or older prior to departure, and must be Canadian citizens or a NATO-nation passport holder.

