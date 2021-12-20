PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Dstl, diversity, and inclusion

1 Comment Posted by on 20/12/2021

Well done, Sally!

Sally Davis, of course, is a coauthor of the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming and author of the diversity card-deck. (Rumour also has it that she plays a character inordinately fond of Cheetos and Mountain Dew in a longstanding zombie apocalypse role-playing/skirmish game, but that may be unrelated to the awards she keeps receiving for her D&I work in the UK MoD.)

  1. Dani 21/12/2021 at 1:48 am

    Congrats Sally!

