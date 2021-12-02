PAXsims

Simulation & Gaming, December 2021

Posted by on 02/12/2021

The latest edition of Simulation & Gaming 52, 6 (December 2021) is now available (paywalled).

  • Editorial
    • What we can learn from the Olympic Games 
      • Marlies P. Schijven and Toshiko Kikkawa
  • Reviews
    • Serious Games as a Complementary Tool for Social Skill Development in Young People: A Systematic Review of the Literature 
      • Lucy R. Zheng, Catherine M. Oberle, W. A. Hawkes-Robinson, and Stéphane Daniau
    • The Impact of Gamification and Individual Differences on Second Language Learning Among First-Year Female University Students in Saudi Arabia 
      • Maram Almufareh
  • Research Articles
    • Development and Validity of a Serious Game (VirtualTer) for Postural Balance Rehabilitation in Older Adults 
      • Candice Simões Pimenta de Medeiros, Thaiana Barbosa Ferreira Pacheco, Rummenigge Rudson Dantas, and Fabrícia Azevêdo da Costa Cavalcanti
    • Learning Through Redesigning a Game in the STEM Classroom 
      • Farzan Baradaran Rahimi and Beaumie Kim
    • The Learning Process in Live-Action Simulation Games: The Impact of Personality, Motivation, Immersion, and Flow on Learning Outcome in a Simulation Game. 
      • Anna K. Preuß
  • Theoretical Article
    • Transitioning Escape Rooms to a Virtual Environment 
      • Jared M. Kutzin, Jenny E. Sanders, and Christopher G. Strother

