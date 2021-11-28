Save the date: Connections North 2022

We are pleased to announce that the next Connections North professional (war)gaming conference will be held online on 19-20 February 2022 (Saturday and Sunday).

Panels will address a number of topics, which should be of interest to serious gamers in Canada and around the world:

Wargaming and policy gaming in Canada

Promotion de la coopération dans le jeu sérieux

Gaming coalitions—beyond “generic BLUE”

Institutional uptake and the challenge of “decision-based evidence-making”

Influence gaming

Whose Game is it Anyway? (game design meets improvisational comedy)

Looking ahead

Additional details will be posted here when available. In the meantime, if you are interested in contributing a presentation to one of these theme, feel free to email us.