Save the date: Connections North 2022

Posted by on 28/11/2021

We are pleased to announce that the next Connections North professional (war)gaming conference will be held online on 19-20 February 2022 (Saturday and Sunday).

Panels will address a number of topics, which should be of interest to serious gamers in Canada and around the world:

  • Wargaming and policy gaming in Canada
  • Promotion de la coopération dans le jeu sérieux
  • Gaming coalitions—beyond “generic BLUE”
  • Institutional uptake and the challenge of “decision-based evidence-making”
  • Influence gaming
  • Whose Game is it Anyway? (game design meets improvisational comedy)
  • Looking ahead

Additional details will be posted here when available. In the meantime, if you are interested in contributing a presentation to one of these theme, feel free to email us.

conferences

