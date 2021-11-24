Stimson Center: Research associate wanted

The Henry L. Stimson Center seeks “a highly-motivated individual to join the team as a full-time Research Associate for the South Asia Program starting in January 2022. The successful candidate will have prior educational and professional experience in research, the South Asian security and nuclear fields, and wargaming and/or simulations.”

The deadline for application is December 3, and the expected start date for the position is 4 January 2022. The candidate must be based in the Washington DC area.

Full details can be found here.

h/t GUWS