CNA summer internship

CNA is looking for interns to support a broad range of defence analysis—including wargaming.

CNA’s 12-week paid Research Student Summer Intern Program is designed to introduce recent undergraduates and current graduate students to work in a professional studies and analysis organization dedicated to the safety and security of the nation.

We are seeking at least 2 interns with quantitative or qualitative research and analysis skills to work with our research staff, which spans a diverse range of academic backgrounds. We encourage applicants in any of the following disciplines or related fields: computer science, chemistry, physics, biology/environmental science, engineering, operations research, mathematics, statistics, economics, psychology, sociology, anthropology, history, or international relations. Post-doctoral fellows are not eligible for the internship program. However, we encourage individuals who are completing their fellowships to apply for a full-time Research Analyst position.

Our goal is for the internship experience to mimic what it’s like to be a member of a CNA research team. Upon hire, each intern will be assigned to a mentor and a specific project that matches their area of study. With the mentor’s guidance, the intern will assist the team in structuring and solving a complex problem, developing sound analytical methods to derive findings and conclusions. The intern will document those results and present their work at the conclusion of the internship. In the course of conducting the analysis, the intern may engage with the study sponsor, generally located in government agencies in the National Capital Region. Interns may be required to obtain a clearance as necessary for work assignments. In addition, throughout the course of the internship, interns will benefit from ongoing learning events and social activities such as brown bags, soap boxes and industry/technical sessions.

Our interns will collaborate with research program teams using CNA-provided equipment. Mentors and research program team members will provide interns with guidance on project tasks and navigating CNA resources. Other events are planned throughout the summer to help connect the intern to CNA.

Qualifications

Eligible candidates must satisfy the following requirements:

Recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree or currently enrolled in a graduate program in the physical, social, or computer sciences or a related discipline.

US citizen

Cumulative undergraduate GPA of 3.3 or higher

Strong collaboration and communications skills