Wargaming positions

The Net Technical Assessment Group at SPA (Systems Planning and Analysis) is looking for a senior wargaming lead.

SPA seeks a passionate and dedicated wargame professional with a demonstrated record of success in dynamic, high-impact environments to support a rapidly growing project. The individual will support a cross-functional, high-performance team designing wargames, planning classified and unclassified events, and executing analytic wargames and workshops. Relevant tasks include conducting research, developing scenarios, generating reporting products, briefing Senior decision makers, and providing clear and concise status updates of current or future efforts to leadership. Candidates can expect to work with government customers to define objectives. Candidates can expect to manage multiple tasks concurrently, often with constrained timelines. Tasks may be aligned to the individual’s expertise and interests but will often require individuals to rapidly learn and apply new knowledge and skills. Successful candidates will quickly be rewarded with leadership opportunities and direct engagement with external clients and stakeholders.

A Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field and 7 – 15 years of relevant national security experience is required, as well experience supporting the design, development, planning facilitating, and reporting of wargames, exercises, experiments, seminars, simulations, workshops, or other similar events and an active DoD Secret security clearance. A Master’s degree is desirable, as is experience in developing multi-step analytic projects or reports; expert knowledge of modern military operations; asssessing the operational impact of planned or conceptual weapon systems; and/or developing warfighting scenarios to support analysis. A full description of the position and and a link to the job application can be found at the SPA website.

The US Department of Defense (Force Structure, Resource and Assessment (J8), Organization of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) is seeking a strategic wargaming analyst.

This position is part of the Organization of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The incumbent will be responsible for developing, maintaining, supporting and producing multiple, timely analytic products and wargame events related to defense strategy, national security policy, and force development. As a STRATEGIC WARGAMING ANALYST at the GS-0301-14 some of your typical work assignments may include: Designs, develops, executes, and facilitates war games; analyzes event results and develops key insights and observations. Recommends changes to war games based on studies and analyses that are conducted post-event. Prepares all wargame materials, interfaces with the game sponsor and participants in the execution of the game and analyzes game results. Prepares final reports and briefings for division leadership and senior 4-star and civilian equivalent officials.

The closing date is 25 October 2021. Full details can be found at USAJOBS.