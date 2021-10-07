Forthcoming GUWS seminars

There’s always so much going on at the Georgetown University Wargaming Society that we can’t keep up! Here are a couple of their forthcoming events that might be of interest to PAXsims readers.

October 12: Going to the Ground: Virtual Games at the Canadian Forces College (1800-2100 ET)

This talk will discuss the crash development, execution, and maturation of a robust virtual wargaming program at Canadian Forces College (CFC) as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. CFC took the last part of its 2019-2020, the entirety of its 2020-2021, and much of its 2021-2022 academic years fully online as a result of the pandemic, and virtually-executed wargaming emerged as an important new way to allow students, teachers, and directing staff to undertake active learning despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Robert C. Engen is an assistant professor at the Canadian Forces College (CFC), Canada’s senior professional military education institute. He is the Deputy Director of the Department of Military Planning and Operations at CFC, holds primary responsibility for wargame development and execution at the college, and teaches a wargame design course. He is the author of three books on combat motivation, has a forthcoming two-volume series on force health protection and disease prevention, and is the official regimental historian of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI). He is also the author of the Canadian Land Warfare Centre’s forthcoming fictional novella of future warfare, Crisis in Baltika.

October 19: Brain Matters in Wargaming (1800-2100 ET)

Our brains are changing, or so neuroscientists say – in part due to reliance on technology. As scientists work to develop a deeper understanding of these changes, other important trends continue to reveal the need for more inclusive approaches to learning as the definition and identification of neurodivergent learners grow, signaling an important call to action for educators and instructors across disciplines including national security and defense.

In this session, Lauren will share important trends in cognition, key observations and questions around how changing brains will continue to challenge outmoded learning models, and notable developments. In addition, Lauren will discuss how wargaming already includes promising approaches to maximizing engagement of all learners, but also identify areas for potential advancement in wargaming to build a more inclusive and dynamic learning environment for a future national security workforce.

Lauren Buitta is founder and CEO of Girl Security. Lauren began her career in national security in Chicago, IL in 2003 as a policy analyst with the National Strategy Forum, a nonpartisan national security think tank. In 2009 while attending law school, Lauren launched her consulting firm, Stele Consulting, where she worked on local policy issues related to exclusionary zoning policies and racial discrimination. In 2016, Lauren recognized both the continued underrepresentation of women in national security and the need for a more intersectional approach to security. In response, she launched Girl Security – the only organization dedicated to preparing girls, women, and gender minorities for national security. Lauren is a former Fellow with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (2003), Truman National Security Project (2006), American Bar Association Standing Committee on Law and National Security (2012) and Chicago Council on Global Affairs (2017). She has authored articles, reports and book chapters on national security, foreign policy, and public policy. Lauren was recently named one of “50 Women Making the World a Better Place” by Instyle Magazine and is the recipient of the 2021 21st Century Leader Award by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy.

For previous GUWS seminars, see their YouTube channel.