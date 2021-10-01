Using serious games to improve police response to emergencies

Glen Mills, a Lieutenant in the Burlington (MA) Police Department, has written PAXsims to ask about the use of simulation and games to improve police response to emergency situations and disasters. He notes:

I think that police are lagging behind fire services in the real world use of incident command and I feel that there must be more effective ways to make training in this area more interesting, engaging and useful. Ideas around wargames, serious games, simulations, etc. could be very helpful in this regard

If you work in policing, public safety, or emergency response, why not drop him an email and share ideas?