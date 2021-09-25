PAXsims

Simulation & Gaming (October 2021)

The latest issue of Simulation & Gaming 52, 5 (October 2021) is now available (paywalled).

Editorial

  • Plowing Ahead 
    • Marlies P. Schijven and Toshiko Kikkawa


Articles

  • We Are the Champions? Performing whiteness in ASCENSION: DAWN OF CHAMPIONS 
    • Sabine Harrer
  • Effect of Digital Serious Games Related to Patient Care in Pharmacy Education: A Systematic Review
    • Rafaella de Oliveira Santos Silva, André Mascarenhas Pereira, Dyego Carlos Souza Anacleto de Araújo, Kérilin Stancine Santos Rocha, Mairim Russo Serafini, and Divaldo Pereira de Lyra Jr.
  • The Impact of Training on Teamwork and Simulated Debriefings on Real-Life Cardiopulmonary Arrest Events 
    • Tara Mahramus Hunt, Mindi Anderson, Mai Vo, and Daleen Aragon Penoyer
  • Research-Based Game Design for Serious Games 
    • Keith Watt and Tamarah Smith
  • Virtual Reality Technology and Remote Digital Application for Tele-Simulation and Global Medical Education: An Innovative Hybrid System for Clinical Training 
    • Omamah Almousa, Ruby Zhang, Meghan Dimma, Jieming Yao, Arden Allen, Leo Chen, Parastou Heidari, and Karim Qayumi
  • A Human Reliability Assessment of Marine Engineering Students through Engine Room Simulator Technology 
    • Cagatay Kandemir,  and Metin Celik


Short Research Article

  • The Iterative Development and Testing of an Interactive Mobile Application for Skill Retention of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Among High School Students: A Pilot Study 
    • Adeel Arif, Amber Arif, Kimberly Anne Fasciglione, and Farrukh Nadeem Jafri


Simulations Read to Use

  • Enabling Players to Develop Theories of Change for Sustainable Development: A Serious Game 
    • Theresa Tribaldos and Flurina Schneider

simulation and gaming journals

