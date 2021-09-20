NWDC seeks wargame adjudication analyst

The US Navy Warfare Development Command is seeking a wargame adjudication analyst.

Responsibilities

You will evaluate war game plans and proposals initiated within NWDC and by external commands.

You will develop a clear understanding of significant issues, requirements, and required products as well as realistic milestones for simulation and war gaming support.

You will prepare, execute, and analyze. incumbent develop Strike Group war game products and action analysis.

You will be responsible for reviewing a large volume of diverse, complex information to produce war game material , adjudicate war game move and build/present briefings to designated trike Group commanders, warfare commanders and staffs.