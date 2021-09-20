PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

NWDC seeks wargame adjudication analyst

Posted by on 20/09/2021

The US Navy Warfare Development Command is seeking a wargame adjudication analyst.

Responsibilities

You will evaluate war game plans and proposals initiated within NWDC and by external commands.

You will develop a clear understanding of significant issues, requirements, and required products as well as realistic milestones for simulation and war gaming support.

You will prepare, execute, and analyze. incumbent develop Strike Group war game products and action analysis.

You will be responsible for reviewing a large volume of diverse, complex information to produce war game material , adjudicate war game move and build/present briefings to designated trike Group commanders, warfare commanders and staffs.

Applicants must be US citizens with suitable security clearances. Full details can be found at USAJOBS—the deadline for applications is 24 September 2021.

job opportunities/positions vacant

