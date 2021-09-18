PAXsims

Registration now open for NASAGA 2021

Posted by on 18/09/2021

Registration is now open for the North American Simulation and Gaming Association‘s annual (virtual) conference, to be held on 5-7 November 2021. You’ll find further detail here.

