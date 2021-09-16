The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) is looking for a wargaming analyst:

A wargame is a process of adversarial challenge and creativity, delivered in a structured format and usually umpired or adjudicated. Wargames immerse participants in an environment with the required level of realism to improve their decision-making skills and/or the real decisions they make. Wargaming is a powerful tool, used within the Ministry of Defence to explore issues ranging from national strategic (such as current geopolitical decision-making) to the tactical (such as how to effectively use generation-after-next concepts on a future battlefield). The Wargaming capability you would be joining uses wargaming as a structured analytical technique to understand conflict in order to provide advice to the Ministry of Defence and wider UK Government. Wargaming draws on people with a range of skills; quantitative and qualitative operational analysis techniques; communication; and player interaction in order to model adversarial scenarios to understand factors that can influence the outcome. In order to build a better wargaming capability, we need a team of people with a range of different skills and experiences to challenge established assumptions. Analysts brought in to the Defence Wargaming Centre will be developed using our Wargaming Development Framework to give a broad range of opportunities to develop the breadth of skills needed to be a professional wargamer. As well as building a broad range of skills, you will also be given opportunities to specialise in areas of wargaming which should align with your own passions/interests. Dstl wargamers are founder signatories of the Derby House Principles, showing our commitment to leading the opposition of sexism, racism, homophobia, and other forms of discrimination across the board, as well as in wargaming. If you want to find out more, please read this.

The job description for the position is as follows:

In this role you will:

For Level 4:

• Work as part of a multidisciplinary team in the provision of timely, impartial, evidence-based advice to inform decisions on future defence and security capabilities, policies and strategies.

• Work with customers and the military to understand their needs & challenges and shape their requirements for advice.

• Lead on the delivery of small work packages, being responsible for your own research and analysis.

• Provide technical advice and direction to industrial and academic partners and suppliers.

• Prepare and deliver technical reports and presentations to a range of technical and non-technical audiences.

• Develop an awareness of defence and security challenges and issues.

• Develop your awareness of advances in science and technology

• Explore and visualise data to present its story in a meaningful way to technical and non-technical audience

• Develop your technical skills in wargaming in line with the Wargaming Development Framework. Additionally for Level 5 you will

• Lead strands of work, including the work of others to maintain a focus on output and technical quality.

• Provide technical partnering to work done by Industry and Academia to ensure that the tasks remain on track, are of high quality and maximise the benefit of external expertise Additionally for Level 6 you will

• Engage with senior stakeholders across MOD and wider Government to offer advice and capture/identify future wargaming requirements

• Lead on deep technical or professional specialisation

• Manage the resources of people, materials, money and information to achieve a balanced set of results within a project framework

• Consistently seek broader application and exploitation of your wargaming outputs

Finally, the security stuff and other details:

Our work in defence, security and intelligence requires our employees to be British Citizens who are able to gain a high level of security clearance to understand the work you will undertake to protect us from any security threats. For this reason, we regret that only UK Nationals will be able to apply for this role. If you are an international or dual-national candidate, and you think you have the skills we need, please consider applying to any of our government, security or defence partners. This role will require full UK security clearance and you should have resided in the UK for the past 5 years. For some roles Developed Vetting will also be required, in this case you should have resided in the UK for the past 10 years. If you are a current Dstl employee, you are encouraged to inform your line manager of your application as they can support you through the process and should you be successful it will help in negotiating a release date. Work location

Dstl is strongly encouraging blended and flexible working either at one of our sites or from home or both. We want to empower you to undertake your duties at the most appropriate location for the task, however you will be allocated a Dstl site as a base. You may be required to travel to other Dstl and MoD sites as required. We particularly welcome female and ethnic minority applicants and those from the LGBTQI community, as they are under-represented within Dstl at these levels.

Full details and a link to the application process can be found here. The deadline for application is 18 October 2021.