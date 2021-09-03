PAXsims

Connections Oz 2021

Leave a comment Posted by on 03/09/2021

Connections Oz professional wargaming conference will be held online on 14-16 December 2021. For more details, see the Connections Oz website.

If you wish to propose a presentation for the conference, contact the organizers at connections.oz@gmail.com.

Conference registration is via Eventbrite.

