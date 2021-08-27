PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Analytical Architecture that Includes Wargaming for Decision Makers

Leave a comment Posted by on 27/08/2021

Dr. Jon Compton presents and discusses the process he has used to design, run and analyze analytic wargames in support of senior decision makers faced with serious national security related problems.

Click on Image to View Presentation on YouTube

“Wargames are conducted for purposes of education and training, concept exploration or development, or sometimes done to raise awareness about certain issues or concepts. Within OSD, however, the style of wargame required is referred to as Analytical Wargaming, and is nested with other analytical or Operations Research techniques to generate contextualized knowledge and recommendations for leadership.”

— Jon Compton

simulation and gaming news

