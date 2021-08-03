Aspiring game designer wanted, eh?

The Archipelago of Design is looking for an aspiring game designer to assist them with Project Albatross. Applicants must be Canadian citizens aged 15-30 (and hence eligible for the Canada Summer Jobs programme).

Project Albatross will seize the emerging trend of leveraging war gaming and virtual learning systems in professional military education and steer it towards the video game industry’s cutting-edge advancement in creating immersive learning experiences. By fusing game design, engaging narrative, and immersive environments with world leading design education, the virtual learning experience will promote seamless learning of self, organizational and environmental awareness. This groundbreaking virtual learning and game experience will be tailored for a new generation of officers as they will be the playtesters and co-designers from initial conceptual design, to level design, and further play testing. The learning content will be triangulated with the global leading expertise in military design & planning represented by the Innovation Methodology for Defence Challenges (IMDC) network on game design terms.

The Archipelago of Design is looking for a talented, passionate individual eager to face the challenge of bringing game design into the learning environment of national security professionals. You will be part of this endeavour by developing a proof of concept of a virtual learning experience conducive to the development of a security design mindset. The ideal candidate has hands-on experience designing systems and balancing gameplay mechanics. A strong literacy in game design and the ability to clearly and concisely communicate ideas in both written, verbal and visual forms is key. The game designer will be part of a small collaborative team consisting of team members with backgrounds in multiple disciplines. Accordingly, collaboration with other disciplines and the ability to accept and provide direction to deliver a high quality product is a central aspect of the job. The ability to work in a multidisciplinary team environment and the willingness and drive to learn about security design is desirable. The position is partially funded by Canada Summer Jobs. Accordingly, only Canadian citizens can apply for this position.

You will find additional details here. The deadline for applications is August 8.