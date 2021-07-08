PAXsims

Simulation & Gaming (August 2021)

The latest issue of Simulation & Gaming 52, 4 (August 2021) is now available.

Research Articles

  • An Examination and Extension of the Theory of Gamified Learning: The Moderating Role of Goal Orientation 
    • Caribay Garcia- Marquez and Kristina N. Bauer
  • A Longitudinal Study of the Skills and Attitudes Conveyed by Two Business Simulation Games in Pécs, Hungary
    • Tibor Kiss and Roland Schmuck

Short Research Article

  • A Pilot Study to Explore Novice Debriefers’ Post-Simulation Debriefing Experiences 
    • Grace Ng and Daniel M. Lugassy

Original Article

  • Do Gaming Simulations Substantiate That We Know More Than We Can Tell? 
    • M. A. van Haaften, I. Lefter, H. Lukosch, O. van Kooten, and F. Brazier

Simulations Read to Use

  • INFLUENZA: A Board Game Design Experiment on Vaccination 
    • Pedro Pinto Neves, Filipe Luz, Eva Vital, and Jorge Oliveira
  • Wargaming as a Methodology: The International Crisis Wargame and Experimental Wargaming 
    • Benjamin Schechter, Jacquelyn Schneider, and Rachael Shaffer

