Thank you to our supporters

We don’t thank our Patreon supporters often enough, so I thought I would post one. Thanks! Your donations cover the costs of our WordPress account and other basic expenses. PAXsims is a volunteer operation that runs on a shoestring, but you certainly provide our string.

If you want to consider a monthly donation, you’ll find our Patreon page here.

If you’re a current Patreon supporter and would like some complimentary Derby House Principles pins, drop me an email with your mailing address and phone number and we’ll send a few your way.

