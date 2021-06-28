PAXsims

Iranian Journal of Wargaming

Posted by on 28/06/2021

Several issues (2019-2020) of the Iranian Journal of Wargaming can be found online here, containing a mix of wargaming, game theoretic, operations research, and simulation articles (all in Farsi). Abstracts in English are also provided.

The journal is edited by Dr. Mohammad Reza Mehreghan (operations research, University of Tehran). The Director-in-Charge is Dr Valivand Zamani Hosein (Iranian Army Command and Staff University).

  1. Megagame Maker 28/06/2021 at 11:36 am

    I love Google translate’s interpretation of the Farsi for ‘Manual Wargame’, as “Game Hand battle” !

