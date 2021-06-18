PAXsims

Simulation & Gaming, June 2021

The latest issue of Simulation & Gaming 52, 3 (June 2021) is now available. The issue is devoted to the topic of facilitation in gaming.

Editorial

Why Facilitation? 

Elyssebeth Leigh, Elena Likhacheva, Elizabeth Tipton, Marieke de Wijse-van Heeswijk, and Birgit Zürn

Articles

  • Becoming the Unseen Helmsman – Game facilitator competencies for novice, experienced, and non-game facilitators 
    • Rens Kortmann and Vincent Peters
  • The Multiple Facilitator: Scientists, Sages and Rascals 
    • Rob J. G. Jansen and Marino van Zelst
  • Sight Beyond Sight: A Conceptual Exploration of the ‘Gaze’ in Facilitating Simulations 
    • Anjum Naweed and Elyssebeth Leigh
  • Ethics and the Simulation Facilitator: Taking your Professional Role Seriously 
    • Marieke de Wijse-van Heeswijk
  • Trust in Classroom-as-Organization Simulations: Parallel Experiences of Participants and Facilitators
    • Laurie L. Levesque
  • Complexifying Facilitation by Immersing in Lived Experiences of on-the-fly Facilitation 
    • Joeri van Laere, Jessica Lindblom, and Marieke de Wijse-van Heeswijk
  • Design of an Impulse-Debriefing-Spiral for Simulation Game Facilitation 
    • Sebastian Schwägele, Birgit Zürn, Heide K. Lukosch, and Maria Freese
  • Decreasing Racial Bias Through A Facilitated Game and Workshop: The Case of Fair Play 
    • Christine Maidl Pribbenow, Kyrie Eleison H. Caldwell, Donald Dejon Dantzler, Percy Brown, Jr., and Molly Carnes

