Are we the baddies?

2 Comments Posted by on 15/06/2021

Sally Davis’ recent forays into the British archives dug up this comment on “Red” and “Blue” in the Royal Navy’s 1929 war game rules [CB 3011].


  1. brtrain 15/06/2021 at 5:50 pm

    The practice of using Red as the “Aggressor” or enemy is originally French!
    It was adapted as NATO/Western usage because American forces in World War One fought with French commands, not British, and brought the staff work/ map-marking practice home with them – and as they assumed dominance in NATO, so it followed their standards and practices.

  2. Tracy Johnson 15/06/2021 at 5:26 pm

    We need to ask Master Chief in the Halo cartoon “Red vs. Blue” produced by Rooster Teeth.

