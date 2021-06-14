PAXsims

Become rich* and famous** as a PAXsims research associate

Are you interested in conflict simulation and serious games? Well, here is your opportunity to join PAXsims as a research associate for 2021-22.

*To be clear you won’t actually become rich, since no one at PAXsims actually gets paid.

**We can’t really make you famous either—all we can offer is whatever satisfaction derives from helping us find material for the website (and possibly writing the occasional piece yourself).

However, we would certainly value your assistance!

To apply, email us by June 30 with a copy of your resume/CV, plus details of your background in conflict simulation and serious gaming. As a strong supporter of the Derby House Principles we particularly welcome applications from historically underrepresented groups.

