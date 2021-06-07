Forthcoming GUWS wargaming presentations

This is a periodic reminder that the Georgetown Wargaming Society continues to sponsor an apparently endless number of excellent talks on all aspects of wargaming. On the schedule for this month:

The Defence Analytical Wargaming Network in Australia June 7 – 7:00 – 9:00 PM EST Wargaming communities in Australia are much like the country itself: sparsely populated over vast distances, with very meagre resources. The Defence Analytical Wargaming Network is an initiative with two main foci. The first is to connect professional wargamers to share their collective knowledge and to increase our capacity to run large events. The second aim is to provide an internally-focused safe-to-fail environment where we can generate and test novel techniques and improve the craft of wargaming. Peter Williams will discuss how the DAWN was formed and the challenges and successes they’ve experienced in the first year. Games for Professional Military Education June 14 – 9:00 – 10:15 PM EST This will be a discussion about the Australian Defence College efforts to incorporate games into its formal and informal PME initiatives through the joint professional military education continuum. Group Captain Brick will also discuss This War of Mine as a different kind of wargame that presents players / students with the moral and ethical dilemmas faced by civilian survivors in war zones. Wakanda Forever: Fiction and Simple War Games for Pedagogy June 28 – 6:00 – 8:00 PM EST How do you get students interested in big concepts like strategy and joint force structure? Why not use superheroes! In this presentation Dr. Ky Hunter will discuss how she created a simple game based on Wakanda from the Black Panther series in the Marvel Universe to help cadets learn about joint force organization and strategy development. She will also discuss how to adapt games to real word events and keep students involved in a 100% virtual environment

You will find details and registration links for these and other forthcoming events at the GUWS website.