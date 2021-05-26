PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

NASAGA 2021

Posted by on 26/05/2021

The North American Simulation and Gaming Association will hold its annual conference virtually, on 5-7 November 2021. The theme will be “Into the Future.”

A call for presentations will be issued soon and registration will open in August. For further details and updates, check the NASAGA 2021 website.

conferences

