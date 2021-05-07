PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Registration now open for Connections US 2021

Posted by on 07/05/2021

Registration is now open for the Connections US 2021 professional wargaming conference, which will be held (virtually) on 22-25 June 2021. The theme for this year’s conference is Ethics and Wargaming.

You will find addition information on the conference at the Connections US website.

